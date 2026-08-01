LawbWorld Price (LAWBWORLD)
The live LawbWorld (LAWBWORLD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAWBWORLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAWBWORLD.
LawbWorld currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,912.33, with a circulating supply of 100.00B LAWBWORLD. During the last 24 hours, LAWBWORLD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LAWBWORLD moved -0.26% in the last hour and -0.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of LawbWorld is $ 12.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAWBWORLD is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.91K.
-0.26%
-0.71%
-0.94%
-0.94%
During today, the price change of LawbWorld to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LawbWorld to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LawbWorld to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LawbWorld to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of LawbWorld could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Lawbworld is a 3D pixel-art voxel city where every building is a real open-source repository from the gitlawb network. The whole city — all 2566 repos — is alive on screen, laid out by rarity, with downtown reserved for the most legendary projects and the outskirts for the long tail.
You don't just look at the city. You claim it, one building at a time.
Vision Open source is the largest unowned commons on the planet. Every repo is a real building someone poured time into — and yet, off the cloners and the stars, almost nothing of that value ever flows back to the people who care about it.
Lawbworld turns the open-source graph into a place.
A place you can walk through. A place where projects you love are landmarks. A place where claiming a building, leveling it up, fighting for it, or gifting it to a friend means something — because the city is finite, the rarities are real, and the economy underneath it is on-chain.
Our north star:
Make open-source legible. Anyone — not just devs — should be able to explore the world of code as a world, not a list. Reward the long tail. Not just the top 100 repos, but the 2,566+ that make the network actually work. One coherent economy. Mint, upgrade, stake, battle, gift, arcade — all powered by a single token ($LAWBWORLD) with a real sink. Built on Base. Cheap, fast, mainstream-ready. The city should feel like a game, not a blockchain demo. Composable. Buildings are standard ERC-721. Anyone can build their own games, dashboards, or visualizations on top of the Lawbworld city. The endgame is simple: when someone says "show me what open source looks like," we want the answer to be Lawbworld.
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What is LawbWorld trading right now?
Current price: £, with a price movement of -0.71% over the last 24 hours.
Is LAWBWORLD attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Gaming (GameFi),Base Ecosystem,Farming Games peers.
How liquid is the LawbWorld market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about LAWBWORLD?
With 100000000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does LawbWorld compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of £ and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is LawbWorld being traded today?
It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate LawbWorld's long-term viability.
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