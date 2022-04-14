Law Blocks (LBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Law Blocks (LBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Law Blocks (LBT) Information What is Law Blocks AI Law Blocks AI is a Legal Tech Ecosystem. Key Features of Law Blocks AI: A) AI-generated legal documents, tailored to your state & country. B) Global AI - providing legal, medical & general information globally. C) Sharing & editing legal documents with your counterparts & legal team in real time with timestamp. D) E-signature/Digital Signature on Web3 — the only e-sign solution available on Web3. E) Uploading finalized documents securely post e-sign on IPFS (Inter Planetary File System) XDC Blockchain. F) Dispute Resolution through ADR(Alternate Dispute Resolution) Mediation & Arbitration, on Law Blocks AI platform. G) Online Legal Solutions - through Legal Experts globally. H) Dispute Resolutions through International Mediation & Arbitration Courts. Official Website: https://lawblocks.io/ Whitepaper: https://lawblocks.io/static/media/Law_Blocks_AI_Whitepaper.96d4cffe57b623991ac7.pdf Buy LBT Now!

Law Blocks (LBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Law Blocks (LBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.96M $ 32.96M $ 32.96M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 245.00M $ 245.00M $ 245.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 134.54M $ 134.54M $ 134.54M All-Time High: $ 0.291525 $ 0.291525 $ 0.291525 All-Time Low: $ 0.01953918 $ 0.01953918 $ 0.01953918 Current Price: $ 0.134539 $ 0.134539 $ 0.134539 Learn more about Law Blocks (LBT) price

Law Blocks (LBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Law Blocks (LBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LBT's tokenomics, explore LBT token's live price!

