Law Blocks AI Price Today

The live Law Blocks AI (LBT) price today is $ 0.294345, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.294345 per LBT.

Law Blocks AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 72,114,111, with a circulating supply of 245.00M LBT. During the last 24 hours, LBT traded between $ 0.293308 (low) and $ 0.294451 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.297974, while the all-time low was $ 0.01953918.

In short-term performance, LBT moved +0.22% in the last hour and -0.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 607.72K.

Law Blocks AI (LBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.11M$ 72.11M $ 72.11M Volume (24H) $ 607.72K$ 607.72K $ 607.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 294.35M$ 294.35M $ 294.35M Circulation Supply 245.00M 245.00M 245.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Law Blocks AI is $ 72.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 607.72K. The circulating supply of LBT is 245.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 294.35M.