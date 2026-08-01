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The live Laso Finance price today is 0.127618 USD.LASO market cap is 1,646,271 USD. Track real-time LASO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Laso Finance price today is 0.127618 USD.LASO market cap is 1,646,271 USD. Track real-time LASO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Laso Finance Logo

Laso Finance Price (LASO)

Unlisted

1 LASO to USD Live Price:

$0.127616
$0.127616$0.127616
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Laso Finance (LASO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:24:58 (UTC+8)

Laso Finance Price Today

The live Laso Finance (LASO) price today is $ 0.127618, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current LASO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.127618 per LASO.

Laso Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,646,271, with a circulating supply of 12.90M LASO. During the last 24 hours, LASO traded between $ 0.127504 (low) and $ 0.12768 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.166147, while the all-time low was $ 0.119101.

In short-term performance, LASO moved +0.00% in the last hour and +4.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 318.96.

Laso Finance (LASO) Market Information

$ 1.65M
$ 1.65M$ 1.65M

$ 318.96
$ 318.96$ 318.96

$ 3.83M
$ 3.83M$ 3.83M

12.90M
12.90M 12.90M

29,999,941.575688
29,999,941.575688 29,999,941.575688

The current Market Cap of Laso Finance is $ 1.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 318.96. The circulating supply of LASO is 12.90M, with a total supply of 29999941.575688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.83M.

Laso Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.127504
$ 0.127504$ 0.127504
24H Low
$ 0.12768
$ 0.12768$ 0.12768
24H High

$ 0.127504
$ 0.127504$ 0.127504

$ 0.12768
$ 0.12768$ 0.12768

$ 0.166147
$ 0.166147$ 0.166147

$ 0.119101
$ 0.119101$ 0.119101

+0.00%

+0.02%

+4.79%

+4.79%

Laso Finance (LASO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Laso Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Laso Finance to USD was $ -0.0104407986.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Laso Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Laso Finance to USD was $ -0.00000046925587203.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.02%
30 Days$ -0.0104407986-8.18%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ -0.00000046925587203-0.00%

Price Prediction for Laso Finance

Laso Finance (LASO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LASO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Laso Finance (LASO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Laso Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Laso Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LASO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Laso Finance Price Prediction.

What is Laso Finance (LASO)

In a time of growing oversight and monitoring, we need privacy at the point of spend.

Today, we earn and store assets onchain. Ideally, we spend them at businesses that accept crypto. That group of businesses is growing, but still very small.

Instead, we send assets to a bank-like entity (an exchange) and use a card they've issued. Or worse, sell those assets to USD, transfer to our bank account, and pay off a credit card.

It’s not a better system. It’s fiat banking with extra steps.

More importantly, we've lost a crucial part of the purpose for cryptocurrencies. The right to privacy.

Instead, connect your wallet to Laso Finance, verify a nonce, and you're signed up. Then:

Get prepaid cards to spend online, or in person with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Get gift cards at thousands of merchants.

Send bank transfers to debit cards.

All while maintaining privacy.

Private spending is essential to the success of our industry. Our mission is to keep delivering that capability through our scalable and compliant structure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Laso Finance

What is the live price of Laso Finance?

The current valuation sits at £0.09405333153978900000, showing a price movement of 0.02% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect LASO?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Laso Finance's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £1213287.09247394550000, Laso Finance stands at rank #2281, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

LASO recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is LASO today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0.09396931455319200000 and £0.0940990249886400000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Laso Finance?

Factors include circulating supply (12899941.575688 tokens), adoption trends within Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad,MetaDAO Launchpad, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Laso Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:24:58 (UTC+8)

Laso Finance (LASO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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