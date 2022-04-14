Discover key insights into Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) Information

Larp Detective Agency provides market insights from a multi-agent AI swarm powered by the Eliza framework.

The first agent available at launch is Scarlett, her purpose is to assist users in making informed token investment decisions.

She can be added to Discord or Telegram chats to assist with token and wallet analysis as well as gauge social sentiment on X.

10% of the AGENCY token has been donated to ai16z DAO.