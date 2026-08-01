LandX Governance Token Price Today

The live LandX Governance Token (LNDX) price today is $ 0.01259099, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current LNDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01259099 per LNDX.

LandX Governance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 166,511, with a circulating supply of 13.22M LNDX. During the last 24 hours, LNDX traded between $ 0.01270756 (low) and $ 0.01327261 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.58, while the all-time low was $ 0.01256298.

In short-term performance, LNDX moved -2.76% in the last hour and -8.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.83.

LandX Governance Token (LNDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.51K$ 166.51K $ 166.51K Volume (24H) $ 85.83$ 85.83 $ 85.83 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 904.93K$ 904.93K $ 904.93K Circulation Supply 13.22M 13.22M 13.22M Total Supply 70,868,053.760063 70,868,053.760063 70,868,053.760063

The current Market Cap of LandX Governance Token is $ 166.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.83. The circulating supply of LNDX is 13.22M, with a total supply of 70868053.760063. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 904.93K.