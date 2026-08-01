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The live Landwolf on AVAX price today is 0 USD.WOLF market cap is 125,816 USD. Track real-time WOLF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Landwolf on AVAX price today is 0 USD.WOLF market cap is 125,816 USD. Track real-time WOLF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Landwolf on AVAX Logo

Landwolf on AVAX Price (WOLF)

Unlisted

1 WOLF to USD Live Price:

$0.0000001826
$0.0000001826$0.0000001826
-1.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:24:15 (UTC+8)

Landwolf on AVAX Price Today

The live Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOLF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOLF.

Landwolf on AVAX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 125,816, with a circulating supply of 690.00B WOLF. During the last 24 hours, WOLF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOLF moved +0.00% in the last hour and -5.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) Market Information

$ 125.82K
$ 125.82K$ 125.82K

--
----

$ 125.82K
$ 125.82K$ 125.82K

690.00B
690.00B 690.00B

690,000,000,000.0
690,000,000,000.0 690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Landwolf on AVAX is $ 125.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WOLF is 690.00B, with a total supply of 690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.82K.

Landwolf on AVAX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.00%

-1.39%

-5.39%

-5.39%

Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Landwolf on AVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Landwolf on AVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Landwolf on AVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Landwolf on AVAX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.39%
30 Days$ 0-11.44%
60 Days$ 0-23.03%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Landwolf on AVAX

Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WOLF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Landwolf on AVAX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Landwolf on AVAX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WOLF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Landwolf on AVAX Price Prediction.

What is Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF)

Landwolf to be precise is the unofficial yet official mascot of Avalanche.

The AVAX founding team has established over the years that this grungy character named Landwolf is the chains representative.

$WOLF is ready to lead the pack of memes on AVAX.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Avalanche EcosystemMemeThe Boy’s Club

About Landwolf on AVAX

What is the current price of Landwolf on AVAX?

Trading at £, Landwolf on AVAX has shown a price movement of -1.39% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact WOLF's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 690000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Landwolf on AVAX?

Its market capitalization is £92725.27355866800000, ranking #4720 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

WOLF recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £ and £, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Landwolf on AVAX fit within the Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme,The Boy’s Club category?

As a Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme,The Boy’s Club token, WOLF competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Landwolf on AVAX

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:24:15 (UTC+8)

Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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