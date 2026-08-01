Landwolf on AVAX Price Today

The live Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOLF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOLF.

Landwolf on AVAX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 125,816, with a circulating supply of 690.00B WOLF. During the last 24 hours, WOLF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOLF moved +0.00% in the last hour and -5.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Landwolf on AVAX (WOLF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.82K$ 125.82K $ 125.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 125.82K$ 125.82K $ 125.82K Circulation Supply 690.00B 690.00B 690.00B Total Supply 690,000,000,000.0 690,000,000,000.0 690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Landwolf on AVAX is $ 125.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WOLF is 690.00B, with a total supply of 690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.82K.