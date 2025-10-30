LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00102194 $ 0.00102194 $ 0.00102194 24H Low $ 0.0011132 $ 0.0011132 $ 0.0011132 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00102194$ 0.00102194 $ 0.00102194 24H High $ 0.0011132$ 0.0011132 $ 0.0011132 All Time High $ 0.00509577$ 0.00509577 $ 0.00509577 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.26% Price Change (1D) -7.24% Price Change (7D) +4.44% Price Change (7D) +4.44%

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) real-time price is $0.0010209. Over the past 24 hours, VLAMA traded between a low of $ 0.00102194 and a high of $ 0.0011132, showing active market volatility. VLAMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00509577, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VLAMA has changed by -1.26% over the past hour, -7.24% over 24 hours, and +4.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 203.78K$ 203.78K $ 203.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 203.78K$ 203.78K $ 203.78K Circulation Supply 199.61M 199.61M 199.61M Total Supply 199,607,530.93581212 199,607,530.93581212 199,607,530.93581212

The current Market Cap of LAMA Trust Coin V2 is $ 203.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VLAMA is 199.61M, with a total supply of 199607530.93581212. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.78K.