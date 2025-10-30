The live LAMA Trust Coin V2 price today is 0.0010209 USD. Track real-time VLAMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VLAMA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live LAMA Trust Coin V2 price today is 0.0010209 USD. Track real-time VLAMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VLAMA price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 VLAMA to USD Live Price:

$0.0010209
-7.20%1D
-7.20%1D
LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 23:18:13 (UTC+8)

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00102194
$ 0.00102194$ 0.00102194
24H Low
$ 0.0011132
$ 0.0011132$ 0.0011132
24H High

$ 0.00102194
$ 0.00102194$ 0.00102194

$ 0.0011132
$ 0.0011132$ 0.0011132

$ 0.00509577
$ 0.00509577$ 0.00509577

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.26%

-7.24%

+4.44%

+4.44%

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) real-time price is $0.0010209. Over the past 24 hours, VLAMA traded between a low of $ 0.00102194 and a high of $ 0.0011132, showing active market volatility. VLAMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00509577, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VLAMA has changed by -1.26% over the past hour, -7.24% over 24 hours, and +4.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Market Information

$ 203.78K
$ 203.78K$ 203.78K

--
----

$ 203.78K
$ 203.78K$ 203.78K

199.61M
199.61M 199.61M

199,607,530.93581212
199,607,530.93581212 199,607,530.93581212

The current Market Cap of LAMA Trust Coin V2 is $ 203.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VLAMA is 199.61M, with a total supply of 199607530.93581212. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.78K.

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LAMA Trust Coin V2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LAMA Trust Coin V2 to USD was $ -0.0002885484.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LAMA Trust Coin V2 to USD was $ -0.0007431682.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LAMA Trust Coin V2 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-7.24%
30 Days$ -0.0002885484-28.26%
60 Days$ -0.0007431682-72.79%
90 Days$ 0--

What is LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA)

VLAMA is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project aims to provide users with secure and transparent financial services, including token swaps, yield farming, and liquidity provision. VLAMA’s smart contracts are designed to facilitate automated transactions with low fees and high efficiency. The platform supports a community-driven ecosystem, allowing users to participate in governance and contribute to the growth of the project. VLAMA emphasizes transparency, security, and ease of use for both new and experienced participants in the DeFi space.

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Resource

LAMA Trust Coin V2 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for LAMA Trust Coin V2.

Check the LAMA Trust Coin V2 price prediction now!

VLAMA to Local Currencies

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VLAMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA)

How much is LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) worth today?
The live VLAMA price in USD is 0.0010209 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VLAMA to USD price?
The current price of VLAMA to USD is $ 0.0010209. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of LAMA Trust Coin V2?
The market cap for VLAMA is $ 203.78K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VLAMA?
The circulating supply of VLAMA is 199.61M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VLAMA?
VLAMA achieved an ATH price of 0.00509577 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VLAMA?
VLAMA saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of VLAMA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VLAMA is -- USD.
Will VLAMA go higher this year?
VLAMA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VLAMA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

