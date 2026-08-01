Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live LAKE price today is 0.01003886 USD.LAK3 market cap is 2,657,916 USD. Track real-time LAK3 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live LAKE price today is 0.01003886 USD.LAK3 market cap is 2,657,916 USD. Track real-time LAK3 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About LAK3

LAK3 Price Info

What is LAK3

LAK3 Whitepaper

LAK3 Official Website

LAK3 Tokenomics

LAK3 Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LAKE Logo

LAKE Price (LAK3)

Unlisted

1 LAK3 to USD Live Price:

$0.01002315
$0.01002315$0.01002315
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
LAKE (LAK3) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:23:32 (UTC+8)

LAKE Price Today

The live LAKE (LAK3) price today is $ 0.01003886, with a 5.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAK3 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01003886 per LAK3.

LAKE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,657,916, with a circulating supply of 264.75M LAK3. During the last 24 hours, LAK3 traded between $ 0.00809704 (low) and $ 0.01035843 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.00283648.

In short-term performance, LAK3 moved +0.13% in the last hour and +32.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.41K.

LAKE (LAK3) Market Information

$ 2.66M
$ 2.66M$ 2.66M

$ 3.41K
$ 3.41K$ 3.41K

$ 2.66M
$ 2.66M$ 2.66M

264.75M
264.75M 264.75M

264,752,201.0
264,752,201.0 264,752,201.0

The current Market Cap of LAKE is $ 2.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.41K. The circulating supply of LAK3 is 264.75M, with a total supply of 264752201.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.66M.

LAKE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00809704
$ 0.00809704$ 0.00809704
24H Low
$ 0.01035843
$ 0.01035843$ 0.01035843
24H High

$ 0.00809704
$ 0.00809704$ 0.00809704

$ 0.01035843
$ 0.01035843$ 0.01035843

$ 1.9
$ 1.9$ 1.9

$ 0.00283648
$ 0.00283648$ 0.00283648

+0.13%

+5.52%

+32.19%

+32.19%

LAKE (LAK3) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LAKE to USD was $ +0.00052543.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LAKE to USD was $ -0.0020140874.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LAKE to USD was $ +0.0090547947.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LAKE to USD was $ -0.000000466088728345.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00052543+5.52%
30 Days$ -0.0020140874-20.06%
60 Days$ +0.0090547947+90.20%
90 Days$ -0.000000466088728345-0.00%

Price Prediction for LAKE

LAKE (LAK3) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LAK3 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LAKE (LAK3) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LAKE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LAKE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LAK3 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LAKE Price Prediction.

What is LAKE (LAK3)

LAKE is a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) project redefining how the global water economy operates. LAKE leverages blockchain technology to invite +8 billion passive consumers to participate and enjoy the benefits of a reshaped Water Economy.

With its RWA ecosystem, LAKE connects water sources directly to consumers and businesses through blockchain-powered solutions, fostering transparency, accessibility, and new financial opportunities for all stakeholders.

By integrating key services like the "Spring-to-Consumer" (S2C) for water distribution, the Community-to-Business (C2B) for income generation, the LaunchPad for investment in water sources, and its unique Burn-to-Secure (B2S) protocol for long-term water allocations, LAKE is not only reshaping the water industry but also setting new standards in the RWA and Web3 sectors.

At the core of LAKE ecosystem is the LAK3 token, your passport to the New Water Economy. LAK3 is borderless, usable anywhere, anytime and by anyone thanks to Blockchain. This “Universal Cryptocurrency for Water” facilitates seamless buying, selling, securing, investing, and donating water; empowering individuals who switch from passive consumers to active players in this +$300Bn water industry.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About LAKE

What is the current price of LAKE?

LAKE is trading at £0.0073985505795540300000, representing a price movement of 5.52% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does LAK3 compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 5.52% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If LAK3 is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is LAKE performing compared to Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) tokens?

Within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) segment, LAK3 demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is LAKE's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £1958860.46445571800000 positions LAK3 at rank #1911, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.0059674465013629200000 to £0.0076340708287365150000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is LAK3 trading?

LAKE has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact LAK3's valuation?

With 264752201.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LAKE

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:23:32 (UTC+8)

LAKE (LAK3) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about LAKE

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2490
$0.2490$0.2490

-8.79%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01215
$0.01215$0.01215

+3.05%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.037070
$0.037070$0.037070

+3.86%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07228
$0.07228$0.07228

-5.92%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00133
$0.00133$0.00133

+177.08%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004926
$0.0004926$0.0004926

+97.04%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.8637
$0.8637$0.8637

+38.79%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001389
$0.0001389$0.0001389

+63.41%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.420416
$0.420416$0.420416

+8.54%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?