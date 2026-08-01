LAKE Price Today

The live LAKE (LAK3) price today is $ 0.01003886, with a 5.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAK3 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01003886 per LAK3.

LAKE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,657,916, with a circulating supply of 264.75M LAK3. During the last 24 hours, LAK3 traded between $ 0.00809704 (low) and $ 0.01035843 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.00283648.

In short-term performance, LAK3 moved +0.13% in the last hour and +32.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.41K.

LAKE (LAK3) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.66M$ 2.66M $ 2.66M Volume (24H) $ 3.41K$ 3.41K $ 3.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.66M$ 2.66M $ 2.66M Circulation Supply 264.75M 264.75M 264.75M Total Supply 264,752,201.0 264,752,201.0 264,752,201.0

The current Market Cap of LAKE is $ 2.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.41K. The circulating supply of LAK3 is 264.75M, with a total supply of 264752201.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.66M.