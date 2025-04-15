Lair Staked KAIA Price (STKAIA)
The live price of Lair Staked KAIA (STKAIA) today is 0.104583 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STKAIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lair Staked KAIA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lair Staked KAIA price change within the day is +0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lair Staked KAIA to USD was $ +0.0004377.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lair Staked KAIA to USD was $ -0.0057516571.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lair Staked KAIA to USD was $ -0.0249348880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lair Staked KAIA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004377
|+0.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0057516571
|-5.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0249348880
|-23.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lair Staked KAIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+0.42%
+1.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lair is the next generation liquid staking solution built for Kaia KIP-163: CnStakingV3 - providing a simple way and diverse options to get rewards on KAIA tokens. By staking with Lair, KAIA tokens remain liquid and can be used across a range of DeFi applications, getting extra rewards. Kaia is the new merge chain by Klaytn and Finschia. It is the first decentralized liquid staking solution that distributes deposit to multiple validators.
|1 STKAIA to VND
₫2,681.612703
|1 STKAIA to AUD
A$0.16419531
|1 STKAIA to GBP
￡0.07843725
|1 STKAIA to EUR
€0.09203304
|1 STKAIA to USD
$0.104583
|1 STKAIA to MYR
RM0.46121103
|1 STKAIA to TRY
₺3.98356647
|1 STKAIA to JPY
¥14.9658273
|1 STKAIA to RUB
₽8.63332665
|1 STKAIA to INR
₹8.96380893
|1 STKAIA to IDR
Rp1,743.04930278
|1 STKAIA to KRW
₩149.19078699
|1 STKAIA to PHP
₱5.9298561
|1 STKAIA to EGP
￡E.5.33059551
|1 STKAIA to BRL
R$0.61494804
|1 STKAIA to CAD
C$0.14537037
|1 STKAIA to BDT
৳12.71833863
|1 STKAIA to NGN
₦167.86931079
|1 STKAIA to UAH
₴4.30986543
|1 STKAIA to VES
Bs7.425393
|1 STKAIA to PKR
Rs29.36795223
|1 STKAIA to KZT
₸54.15935238
|1 STKAIA to THB
฿3.50875965
|1 STKAIA to TWD
NT$3.39685584
|1 STKAIA to AED
د.إ0.38381961
|1 STKAIA to CHF
Fr0.08575806
|1 STKAIA to HKD
HK$0.81051825
|1 STKAIA to MAD
.د.م0.97157607
|1 STKAIA to MXN
$2.08852251