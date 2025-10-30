Lair (LAIR) Price Information (USD)

Lair (LAIR) real-time price is $0.00238967. Over the past 24 hours, LAIR traded between a low of $ 0.00199923 and a high of $ 0.00252812, showing active market volatility. LAIR's all-time high price is $ 0.04308942, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00147727.

In terms of short-term performance, LAIR has changed by -0.36% over the past hour, +19.53% over 24 hours, and +33.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lair (LAIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.39M$ 2.39M $ 2.39M Circulation Supply 563.52M 563.52M 563.52M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lair is $ 1.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAIR is 563.52M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.39M.