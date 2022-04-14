Kyros Restaked SOL (KYSOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kyros Restaked SOL (KYSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kyros Restaked SOL (KYSOL) Information Kyros will be one of the first vault managers on Jito (Re)staking. Our first vault introduces kySOL. With kySOL, you can earn Solana staking rewards, MEV rewards, and restaking rewards—all in one token. kySOL represents your deposit of JitoSOL in our VRT vault, which helps secure Node Consensus Networks (NCNs) and provides you with additional rewards. kySOL is the liquid restaking token enabling uncapped yield through their liquid restaking token kySOL, a yield-bearing asset on Solana, combining staking rewards, MEV rewards, and restaking rewards in a single token. Official Website: https://kyros.fi

Kyros Restaked SOL (KYSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kyros Restaked SOL (KYSOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.72M Total Supply: $ 159.77K Circulating Supply: $ 159.77K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.72M All-Time High: $ 344.77 All-Time Low: $ 25.15 Current Price: $ 204.82

Kyros Restaked SOL (KYSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kyros Restaked SOL (KYSOL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KYSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KYSOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

