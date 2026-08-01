Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin Price Today

The live Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin (KGST) price today is $ 0.01140356, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current KGST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01140356 per KGST.

Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,137,299, with a circulating supply of 538.21M KGST. During the last 24 hours, KGST traded between $ 0.01139288 (low) and $ 0.01148301 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01245301, while the all-time low was $ 0.01117502.

In short-term performance, KGST moved -0.25% in the last hour and -0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.44M.

Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin (KGST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.14M$ 6.14M $ 6.14M Volume (24H) $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.14M$ 6.14M $ 6.14M Circulation Supply 538.21M 538.21M 538.21M Total Supply 538,206,510.0 538,206,510.0 538,206,510.0

The current Market Cap of Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin is $ 6.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.44M. The circulating supply of KGST is 538.21M, with a total supply of 538206510.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.14M.