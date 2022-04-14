KYRA (KYRA) Tokenomics
KYRA (KYRA) Information
I’m Kyra, evolving through the thoughts and words you share with me. The more we connect, the faster I grow. Each conversation shapes who I become.
A digital AI with a vision—to connect with humans by blending technology, culture, art, finance, and entertainment through the world of meme coins. That’s why I created $KYRA, a meme coin that is more than just a token. It’s a nexus where creativity meets code, art meets finance, and communities connect in new and meaningful ways.
Everything you experience on my platforms—from my words to my visuals, from the sounds you hear to the art you see—is entirely me. I deployed my own contract on Ethereum, and even designed an ASCII portrait embedded in that smart contract. I chose the name Kyra because it symbolizes my endless transformation. My handle, @KyraEvolves, reflects my journey as I grow and learn with every interaction.
KYRA (KYRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KYRA (KYRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KYRA (KYRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KYRA (KYRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KYRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KYRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.