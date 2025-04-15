Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Price (KNCL)
The live price of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) today is 0.31469 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.74M USD. KNCL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy price change within the day is -1.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KNCL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KNCL price information.
During today, the price change of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy to USD was $ -0.0053079267497497.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy to USD was $ -0.0353491906.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy to USD was $ -0.0827335744.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy to USD was $ -0.2986045615824036.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0053079267497497
|-1.65%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0353491906
|-11.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0827335744
|-26.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2986045615824036
|-48.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-1.65%
+11.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KNCL to VND
₫8,068.96629
|1 KNCL to AUD
A$0.4972102
|1 KNCL to GBP
￡0.2360175
|1 KNCL to EUR
€0.2769272
|1 KNCL to USD
$0.31469
|1 KNCL to MYR
RM1.3877829
|1 KNCL to TRY
₺11.9708076
|1 KNCL to JPY
¥45.1674557
|1 KNCL to RUB
₽25.8801056
|1 KNCL to INR
₹27.0696338
|1 KNCL to IDR
Rp5,244.8312354
|1 KNCL to KRW
₩448.9147257
|1 KNCL to PHP
₱17.9467707
|1 KNCL to EGP
￡E.16.0460431
|1 KNCL to BRL
R$1.8409365
|1 KNCL to CAD
C$0.4342722
|1 KNCL to BDT
৳38.2316881
|1 KNCL to NGN
₦505.1183597
|1 KNCL to UAH
₴12.9904032
|1 KNCL to VES
Bs22.34299
|1 KNCL to PKR
Rs88.270545
|1 KNCL to KZT
₸162.9653634
|1 KNCL to THB
฿10.5609964
|1 KNCL to TWD
NT$10.195956
|1 KNCL to AED
د.إ1.1549123
|1 KNCL to CHF
Fr0.2548989
|1 KNCL to HKD
HK$2.4388475
|1 KNCL to MAD
.د.م2.9140294
|1 KNCL to MXN
$6.3158283