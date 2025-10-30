Kwenta (KWENTA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 15.99 24H High $ 19.88 All Time High $ 790.99 Lowest Price $ 6.88 Price Change (1H) +0.88% Price Change (1D) -13.81% Price Change (7D) -29.79%

Kwenta (KWENTA) real-time price is $16.13. Over the past 24 hours, KWENTA traded between a low of $ 15.99 and a high of $ 19.88, showing active market volatility. KWENTA's all-time high price is $ 790.99, while its all-time low price is $ 6.88.

In terms of short-term performance, KWENTA has changed by +0.88% over the past hour, -13.81% over 24 hours, and -29.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kwenta (KWENTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.59M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.87M Circulation Supply 532.38K Total Supply 797,713.826637721

The current Market Cap of Kwenta is $ 8.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KWENTA is 532.38K, with a total supply of 797713.826637721. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.87M.