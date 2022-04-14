kwantxbt (KWANT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into kwantxbt (KWANT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

kwantxbt (KWANT) Information kwantxbt is a Top Hat AI agent trained on technical analysis. Using image processors and AI, kwantxbt is able to analyze charts and provide valuable data, targets, and learnings to users. Kwant has been training using thousands of available charts across both crypto and traditional equity assets. His knowledge base also includes entire books written on technical analysis. He is designed to help people learn and make informed trading decisions. Official Website: https://tophat.one/token/0e8a81e8-249b-418a-97d4-d9d4541550b4 Buy KWANT Now!

kwantxbt (KWANT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for kwantxbt (KWANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 115.37K Total Supply: $ 994.75M Circulating Supply: $ 930.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 123.38K All-Time High: $ 0.02692442 All-Time Low: $ 0.00009959 Current Price: $ 0.00012457

kwantxbt (KWANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of kwantxbt (KWANT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KWANT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KWANT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KWANT's tokenomics, explore KWANT token's live price!

