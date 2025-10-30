Kuusou (KUUSOU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00257659 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.04% Price Change (1D) -16.55% Price Change (7D) -12.63%

Kuusou (KUUSOU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KUUSOU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KUUSOU's all-time high price is $ 0.00257659, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KUUSOU has changed by +1.04% over the past hour, -16.55% over 24 hours, and -12.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kuusou (KUUSOU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.89K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.82K Circulation Supply 966.67M Total Supply 973,754,227.681037

The current Market Cap of Kuusou is $ 127.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KUUSOU is 966.67M, with a total supply of 973754227.681037. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.82K.