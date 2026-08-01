Kurumi Price (KURUMI)
The live Kurumi (KURUMI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current KURUMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KURUMI.
Kurumi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,601, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KURUMI. During the last 24 hours, KURUMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00587633, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KURUMI moved -0.12% in the last hour and +2.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Kurumi is $ 31.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KURUMI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.60K.
-0.12%
+9.22%
+2.66%
+2.66%
During today, the price change of Kurumi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kurumi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kurumi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kurumi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Kurumi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Kurumi, the White Shiba Inu memecoin on BSC, was abandoned by its developer post-launch. The community swiftly took over. With zero transaction taxes, trades incur no fees, supporting efficient buying and selling. The fixed 1 billion token supply avoids inflation. Management occurs via casual community chats on Telegram and X; at this moment there is no DAO, relying on organic consensus for marketing, exchange listings, and DeFi explorations. This setup promotes pure decentralization and holder-driven growth on BSC.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Kurumi about?
Ku-Chan | Kurumi is a community-driven token inspired by the true story of a spirited white Shiba Inu rescued from the Chiba Wan Dog Shelter in Japan — the same shelter where Cocoro and Neiro once found hope. Under the gentle care of riko.wako.mama, Ku-Chan’s journey continues a lineage of compassion and rescue that began with Kabosumama and the original Doge. The project celebrates real stories of second chances and the bonds between rescued animals and the people who care for them, serving as a tribute to community, kindness, and connection within the broader Shiba-inspired ecosystem.
What makes Kurumi unique?
Ku-Chan | Kurumi is part of a rare rescue lineage that connects several well-known shelter dogs — Doge, Cocoro, and Neiro — all originating from Chiba Wan. As the only white Shiba Inu featured in this rescue circle, Kurumi’s story highlights both uniqueness and continuity within the community’s shared rescue narrative. The project focuses on authentic storytelling and preservation of real-world rescue history, setting it apart from typical meme tokens by rooting its identity in truth, empathy, and legacy. History of Kurumi Kurumi was launched on 14th October 2025. Taken over by the community on October 20th.
What's next for Kurumi?
Media marketing and Advertising KOLs and Partnerships Promotion, Trending and listing on cryptocurrency platforms and exchanges
What can KU-CHAN be used for?
The Ku-Chan | Kurumi token functions as a community token used to support engagement, storytelling, and project development within the Ku-Chan ecosystem. It represents participation in community-led initiatives such as art, media, and charitable awareness around animal rescue. The token may also be used for social campaigns, collectible rewards, and limited digital or real-world collaborations that celebrate the rescue lineage connected to Chiba Wan dogs.
Which blockchain network does Kurumi run on?
Kurumi operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of KURUMI?
The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 9.21% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Kurumi belong to?
Kurumi falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category. This classification helps investors compare KURUMI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Kurumi?
Its market capitalization is £23289.65608291050000, placing the asset at rank #6208. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of KURUMI is currently circulating?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Kurumi today?
Over the past day, KURUMI generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Kurumi fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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