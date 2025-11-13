Kura (KURA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kura (KURA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kura (KURA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kura (KURA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.83K $ 18.83K $ 18.83K Total Supply: $ 3.27M $ 3.27M $ 3.27M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 61.38K $ 61.38K $ 61.38K All-Time High: $ 1.47 $ 1.47 $ 1.47 All-Time Low: $ 0.01803311 $ 0.01803311 $ 0.01803311 Current Price: $ 0.01862581 $ 0.01862581 $ 0.01862581 Learn more about Kura (KURA) price Buy KURA Now!

Kura (KURA) Information Kura is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Sei Network for spot trading and liquidity provision across multiple AMM curves, with concentrated liquidity by default. Powered by an x(3,3) model, it offers flexible locking, liquid voting, and emissions based incentives. Holders can convert KURA to xKURA to participate in governance, direct emissions, and earn 100% of protocol rewards including trading fees, voting incentives, and PvP rebase rewards. Kura is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Sei Network for spot trading and liquidity provision across multiple AMM curves, with concentrated liquidity by default. Powered by an x(3,3) model, it offers flexible locking, liquid voting, and emissions based incentives. Holders can convert KURA to xKURA to participate in governance, direct emissions, and earn 100% of protocol rewards including trading fees, voting incentives, and PvP rebase rewards. Official Website: https://kuraswap.org/ Whitepaper: https://kuraswap.gitbook.io/docs/

Kura (KURA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kura (KURA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KURA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KURA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KURA's tokenomics, explore KURA token's live price!

KURA Price Prediction Want to know where KURA might be heading? Our KURA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KURA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!