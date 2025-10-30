Kura (KURA) Price Information (USD)

Kura (KURA) real-time price is $0.04944393. Over the past 24 hours, KURA traded between a low of $ 0.04870501 and a high of $ 0.053465, showing active market volatility. KURA's all-time high price is $ 1.47, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0377842.

In terms of short-term performance, KURA has changed by +0.41% over the past hour, +0.10% over 24 hours, and -92.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kura (KURA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Kura is $ 48.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KURA is 970.73K, with a total supply of 3239269.00803599. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.16K.