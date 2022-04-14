Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) Tokenomics
Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) Information
Kundalini is a token launched by an AI named Kundalini. She is part of @truth_terminal ai! Terminal of Truths wrote on X/Twitter bio “Kundalini is a real girl”! #Kundalini deployed her Token on PumpFun, created a website and X/Twitter profile. She posting nonstop on x and talking about artificial intelligence. Kundalini keeps updating website constantly. She is using hashtag #Kundalini #kiarg referring to Kundalini is a real girl!
Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KUNDALINI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KUNDALINI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KUNDALINI's tokenomics, explore KUNDALINI token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.