What is KStarCoin (KSC)

KStarCoin is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will allow KStarLive to connect fans of Hallyu around the world to Korea. KStarCoin will be integrated into KStarLive's upcoming incentivized platform for our 8.5 Million subscribers. The project was born from our belief that fans should be rewarded for the value they add to the platform. Fans are currently posting high-quality content online, and getting no proper credit for it. In our blockchain users will be able to perform P2P transactions thanks to the use of smart contracts. Users can also crowdfund concerts, greets and meets, as well as other events. They can even buy the tickets for said events with KStarCoin. We are here to connect international fans with their stars.

KStarCoin (KSC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website