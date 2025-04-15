KRYZA Diamond Price (KRD)
The live price of KRYZA Diamond (KRD) today is 0.01699394 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KRD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KRYZA Diamond Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.85K USD
- KRYZA Diamond price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KRD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KRD price information.
During today, the price change of KRYZA Diamond to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KRYZA Diamond to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KRYZA Diamond to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KRYZA Diamond to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KRYZA Diamond: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KRYZA Diamond relies on a system of PoA consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. The KRYZA Diamond also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Cross-chain transfer and other communication are possible due to native support of interoperability. KRD Exchange remains a liquid venue of the exchange of assets on both chains. This dual-chain architecture will be ideal for users to take advantage of the fast trading on one side and build their decentralized apps on the other side. The KRYZA Diamond will be: EVM-compatible Invulnerable to 51% attack Supports all the existing Ethereum tooling along with faster finality and cheaper transaction fees. Super fast block time. Average block time : 3 seconds Extrem cheap gas fee Interoperable Comes with efficient native dual chain communication; Optimized for scaling high-performance dApps that require fast and smooth user experience. Distributed with on-chain governance As the native token, KRD will serve as both the gas of smart contract execution and tokens for staking.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KRD to VND
₫435.74161554
|1 KRD to AUD
A$0.0266804858
|1 KRD to GBP
￡0.012745455
|1 KRD to EUR
€0.0149546672
|1 KRD to USD
$0.01699394
|1 KRD to MYR
RM0.0749432754
|1 KRD to TRY
₺0.6472991746
|1 KRD to JPY
¥2.4255450562
|1 KRD to RUB
₽1.4030196864
|1 KRD to INR
₹1.4567205368
|1 KRD to IDR
Rp288.032838151
|1 KRD to KRW
₩24.2423652282
|1 KRD to PHP
₱0.9628766404
|1 KRD to EGP
￡E.0.8661811218
|1 KRD to BRL
R$0.1000943066
|1 KRD to CAD
C$0.0236215766
|1 KRD to BDT
৳2.0666330434
|1 KRD to NGN
₦27.2774829122
|1 KRD to UAH
₴0.7003202674
|1 KRD to VES
Bs1.20656974
|1 KRD to PKR
Rs4.7720682914
|1 KRD to KZT
₸8.8004817684
|1 KRD to THB
฿0.570146687
|1 KRD to TWD
NT$0.5512834136
|1 KRD to AED
د.إ0.0623677598
|1 KRD to CHF
Fr0.0137650914
|1 KRD to HKD
HK$0.131703035
|1 KRD to MAD
.د.م0.1578737026
|1 KRD to MXN
$0.3393689818