Kryptonite Staked SEI Price (STSEI)
The live price of Kryptonite Staked SEI (STSEI) today is 0.238861 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 95.93K USD. STSEI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kryptonite Staked SEI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kryptonite Staked SEI price change within the day is -7.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 401.63K USD
During today, the price change of Kryptonite Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.0181792811272581.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kryptonite Staked SEI to USD was $ +0.0501778407.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kryptonite Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.0092744710.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kryptonite Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.0475571951458103.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0181792811272581
|-7.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0501778407
|+21.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0092744710
|-3.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0475571951458103
|-16.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kryptonite Staked SEI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
-7.07%
+1.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 STSEI to VND
₫6,124.634901
|1 STSEI to AUD
A$0.36545733
|1 STSEI to GBP
￡0.17436853
|1 STSEI to EUR
€0.20780907
|1 STSEI to USD
$0.238861
|1 STSEI to MYR
RM1.01038203
|1 STSEI to TRY
₺9.28691568
|1 STSEI to JPY
¥34.04963555
|1 STSEI to RUB
₽18.98228367
|1 STSEI to INR
₹20.31990527
|1 STSEI to IDR
Rp3,852.59623483
|1 STSEI to KRW
₩326.31278932
|1 STSEI to PHP
₱13.21856774
|1 STSEI to EGP
￡E.11.91438668
|1 STSEI to BRL
R$1.34717604
|1 STSEI to CAD
C$0.32723957
|1 STSEI to BDT
৳29.10282424
|1 STSEI to NGN
₦379.74599502
|1 STSEI to UAH
₴9.91750872
|1 STSEI to VES
Bs22.452934
|1 STSEI to PKR
Rs67.33969312
|1 STSEI to KZT
₸122.1774015
|1 STSEI to THB
฿7.76059389
|1 STSEI to TWD
NT$7.15866417
|1 STSEI to AED
د.إ0.87661987
|1 STSEI to CHF
Fr0.19586602
|1 STSEI to HKD
HK$1.87028163
|1 STSEI to MAD
.د.م2.19513259
|1 STSEI to MXN
$4.59568564