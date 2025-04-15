What is Kryptomon (KMON)

Kryptomons are digital collectible BEP721 NFT Token monsters built on the BSC blockchain. They can be bought and traded by using our dedicated BEP20 Token (KMON). Breed with other players to create new eggs with exciting traits and new levels of power. At launch, 10,000 unique eggs will be stored in a smart contract on the BSC blockchain and airdropped to the top referring 10K members of our KMON community.Further eggs can be generated by the in game breeding mechanics. Every egg has a unique but mutable genetic code (genotype) and a distinct visual appearance which is stored in the smart contract. The Genetic code is made up of 38 different genotypes that will determine all the aspects - both physical and behavioral - of your creature. Your Kryptomon requires attention and if you fail to take regular care of it it could regress or be frozen, as in real life, where muscle is lost without constant exercise. Like in a Pokemon game KMON trainers will be able to engage their Kryptomons in battles to grow their abilities and win the elite KMON league.

Kryptomon (KMON) Resource Official Website