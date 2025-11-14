Krypto Cock (COCK) Tokenomics
Krypto Cock (COCK) Information
Krypto Cock is a meme-powered crypto project with real onchain utility. Born from the lessons of past market cycles, $COCK blends humor, culture, and technology to create a unique community-driven ecosystem.
The project is focused on: • Building lightweight mini-apps for Farcaster and other onchain platforms • Developing an engaged, growing community • Delivering consistent, high-quality content • Offering practical onchain tools and experiences • Led by a team with years of crypto and product experience
$COCK aims to make the crypto experience more fun, accessible, and connected, without sacrificing purpose or quality.
Krypto Cock (COCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Krypto Cock (COCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COCK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COCK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
