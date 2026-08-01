KRYLL Price (KRL)
The live KRYLL (KRL) price today is $ 0.122499, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current KRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.122499 per KRL.
KRYLL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,930,007, with a circulating supply of 40.25M KRL. During the last 24 hours, KRL traded between $ 0.121937 (low) and $ 0.122596 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.75, while the all-time low was $ 0.00474521.
In short-term performance, KRL moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.24K.
The current Market Cap of KRYLL is $ 4.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.24K. The circulating supply of KRL is 40.25M, with a total supply of 49417348.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.05M.
+0.04%
+0.08%
+0.23%
+0.23%
During today, the price change of KRYLL to USD was $ +0.0001004.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KRYLL to USD was $ -0.0028721850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KRYLL to USD was $ -0.0056231818.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KRYLL to USD was $ -0.00000022605868514.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001004
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0028721850
|-2.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0056231818
|-4.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000022605868514
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of KRYLL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
At its core, Kryll features innovative technology that unifies data access and thought flow, skillfully combining Web3 data with AI capabilities. This enables Kryll³ to offer comprehensive coverage of crypto markets and projects, along with advanced analysis and decision-making tools, simplifying the complex ecosystem.
The KRL token is essential to the Kryll³ ecosystem, unlocking exclusive features, serving as a payment method, and enabling participation in governance decisions.
Key tools include SmartFolio, an AI-powered portfolio manager that tracks and analyzes digital assets across multiple blockchains, providing real-time insights for optimized investments.
X-Ray is a market analysis tool using AI to evaluate tokens, offering details on smart contracts, on-chain data, social activity, and financial indicators.
Gem Detector identifies emerging high-potential tokens through multi-chain surveillance and deep learning algorithms. Harpoon monitors top traders' strategies and transactions, offering insights into smart money movements.
News Hub centralizes dozens of information sources into a unified, queryable platform for news and updates, enhancing decision-making processes.
Kryll³ also offers its partners a revolutionary tool: Agent K. K is a conversational agent integrated into Web3 platforms and media sites, enabling natural language interaction with content. It makes complex concepts accessible to a wider audience, which is particularly beneficial for beginners.
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What is the live price of KRYLL?
The current valuation sits at £0.09028067404513950000, showing a price movement of 0.08% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect KRL?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is KRYLL's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of £3633371.33370277350000, KRYLL stands at rank #1534, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
KRL recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is KRL today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between £0.08986648504103850000 and £0.09035216218285800000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence KRYLL?
Factors include circulating supply (40245472.60137464 tokens), adoption trends within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Analytics,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
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|Type
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