KRYLL Price Today

The live KRYLL (KRL) price today is $ 0.122499, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current KRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.122499 per KRL.

KRYLL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,930,007, with a circulating supply of 40.25M KRL. During the last 24 hours, KRL traded between $ 0.121937 (low) and $ 0.122596 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.75, while the all-time low was $ 0.00474521.

In short-term performance, KRL moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.24K.

KRYLL (KRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.93M$ 4.93M $ 4.93M Volume (24H) $ 5.24K$ 5.24K $ 5.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.05M$ 6.05M $ 6.05M Circulation Supply 40.25M 40.25M 40.25M Total Supply 49,417,348.0 49,417,348.0 49,417,348.0

The current Market Cap of KRYLL is $ 4.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.24K. The circulating supply of KRL is 40.25M, with a total supply of 49417348.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.05M.