Kronos Bot (KRON) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Kronos Bot (KRON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Kronos Bot (KRON) Information

Kronos Bot ・The world's first WhatsApp Trading Bot, simplifying DeFi one message at a time.

The top 10 Telegram trading bots have collectively generated over $281 million in revenue, marking the fastest revenue generation in the history of the space. Kronos Bot is now pioneering on WhatsApp, leveraging its 3 billion monthly users an audience primed for decentralization while seamlessly integrating product offerings for Telegram’s 1 billion users. By uniting both platforms into a multi-platform ecosystem, Kronos Bot caters to diverse audiences, from newcomers to seasoned traders, unlocking unprecedented revenue potential and enhancing the trading experience across both WhatsApp and Telegram.

Official Website:
https://www.kronosbot.app/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.kronosbot.app/

Kronos Bot (KRON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kronos Bot (KRON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 19.99K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 19.99K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00245845
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00019989
Kronos Bot (KRON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kronos Bot (KRON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KRON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KRON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KRON's tokenomics, explore KRON token's live price!

KRON Price Prediction

Want to know where KRON might be heading? Our KRON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.