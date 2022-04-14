Kronos Bot (KRON) Tokenomics
Kronos Bot ・The world's first WhatsApp Trading Bot, simplifying DeFi one message at a time.
The top 10 Telegram trading bots have collectively generated over $281 million in revenue, marking the fastest revenue generation in the history of the space. Kronos Bot is now pioneering on WhatsApp, leveraging its 3 billion monthly users an audience primed for decentralization while seamlessly integrating product offerings for Telegram’s 1 billion users. By uniting both platforms into a multi-platform ecosystem, Kronos Bot caters to diverse audiences, from newcomers to seasoned traders, unlocking unprecedented revenue potential and enhancing the trading experience across both WhatsApp and Telegram.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kronos Bot (KRON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KRON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KRON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.