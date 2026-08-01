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The live Kromatika price today is 0.00371066 USD.KROM market cap is 367,326 USD. Track real-time KROM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Kromatika price today is 0.00371066 USD.KROM market cap is 367,326 USD. Track real-time KROM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Kromatika Price (KROM)

Unlisted

1 KROM to USD Live Price:

$0.00370614
$0.00370614$0.00370614
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kromatika (KROM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:20:52 (UTC+8)

Kromatika Price Today

The live Kromatika (KROM) price today is $ 0.00371066, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current KROM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00371066 per KROM.

Kromatika currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 367,326, with a circulating supply of 98.99M KROM. During the last 24 hours, KROM traded between $ 0.00315232 (low) and $ 0.00380113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.265959, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KROM moved -0.00% in the last hour and +5.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 147.95.

Kromatika (KROM) Market Information

$ 367.33K
$ 367.33K$ 367.33K

$ 147.95
$ 147.95$ 147.95

$ 371.07K
$ 371.07K$ 371.07K

98.99M
98.99M 98.99M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kromatika is $ 367.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 147.95. The circulating supply of KROM is 98.99M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.07K.

Kromatika Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00315232
$ 0.00315232$ 0.00315232
24H Low
$ 0.00380113
$ 0.00380113$ 0.00380113
24H High

$ 0.00315232
$ 0.00315232$ 0.00315232

$ 0.00380113
$ 0.00380113$ 0.00380113

$ 0.265959
$ 0.265959$ 0.265959

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

+0.37%

+5.84%

+5.84%

Kromatika (KROM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ -0.0000426770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ +0.0004183594.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ +0.000000001811994162.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.37%
30 Days$ -0.0000426770-1.15%
60 Days$ +0.0004183594+11.27%
90 Days$ +0.000000001811994162+0.00%

Price Prediction for Kromatika

Kromatika (KROM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KROM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kromatika (KROM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kromatika could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kromatika will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KROM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kromatika Price Prediction.

What is Kromatika (KROM)

KROM is a non-mintable ERC20 token with a fixed supply of 100 million tokens. The tokenomic model of KROM is deflationary by design. KROM is the utility token of the Kromatika Finance Dapp.

Kromatika Finance is a decentralized trading protocol enabling crypto traders to execute limit orders by utilizing the powerful concentrated liquidity feature of Uniswap v3. This feature makes it a useful Dapp by itself, but the real innovation is the ability to trade without swap fees, no price slippage, and with no risk of front-running bot attacks. KROM is the token that pays the service fee to unlock the limit order feature of Kromatika Finance Dapp. This means that by using KROM tokens, you not only get access to highly profitable limit orders on the DEX, but you will also earn extra fees on every trade thanks to the innovative approach to providing liquidity.

Kromatika Finance Dapp also benefits from an advanced MetaSwap Aggregator. This platform aggregates the liquidity from many DEXs and compares swap data across Uniswap, 0xProject, and 1inch. This allows users to get better trades than they would get on a single DEX by optimizing token pricing, swap fees, and slippage.

KROM tokens have more utilities planned including an option for gasless swaps, staking, and many more. Such utilities will be developed and added in the near future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Kromatika

What is Kromatika trading right now?

Current price: £0.0027347234340879300000, with a price movement of 0.37% over the last 24 hours.

Is KROM attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Alleged SEC Securities,Governance peers.

How liquid is the Kromatika market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about KROM?

With 98992267.42614825 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Kromatika compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £0.19600941875746950000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Kromatika being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Kromatika's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kromatika

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:20:52 (UTC+8)

Kromatika (KROM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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