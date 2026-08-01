Kromatika Price Today

The live Kromatika (KROM) price today is $ 0.00371066, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current KROM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00371066 per KROM.

Kromatika currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 367,326, with a circulating supply of 98.99M KROM. During the last 24 hours, KROM traded between $ 0.00315232 (low) and $ 0.00380113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.265959, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KROM moved -0.00% in the last hour and +5.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 147.95.

Kromatika (KROM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 367.33K$ 367.33K $ 367.33K Volume (24H) $ 147.95$ 147.95 $ 147.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 371.07K$ 371.07K $ 371.07K Circulation Supply 98.99M 98.99M 98.99M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kromatika is $ 367.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 147.95. The circulating supply of KROM is 98.99M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.07K.