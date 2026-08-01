Kromatika Price (KROM)
The live Kromatika (KROM) price today is $ 0.00371066, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current KROM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00371066 per KROM.
Kromatika currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 367,326, with a circulating supply of 98.99M KROM. During the last 24 hours, KROM traded between $ 0.00315232 (low) and $ 0.00380113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.265959, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KROM moved -0.00% in the last hour and +5.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 147.95.
The current Market Cap of Kromatika is $ 367.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 147.95. The circulating supply of KROM is 98.99M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.07K.
-0.00%
+0.37%
+5.84%
+5.84%
During today, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ -0.0000426770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ +0.0004183594.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kromatika to USD was $ +0.000000001811994162.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000426770
|-1.15%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004183594
|+11.27%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000000001811994162
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Kromatika could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
KROM is a non-mintable ERC20 token with a fixed supply of 100 million tokens. The tokenomic model of KROM is deflationary by design. KROM is the utility token of the Kromatika Finance Dapp.
Kromatika Finance is a decentralized trading protocol enabling crypto traders to execute limit orders by utilizing the powerful concentrated liquidity feature of Uniswap v3. This feature makes it a useful Dapp by itself, but the real innovation is the ability to trade without swap fees, no price slippage, and with no risk of front-running bot attacks. KROM is the token that pays the service fee to unlock the limit order feature of Kromatika Finance Dapp. This means that by using KROM tokens, you not only get access to highly profitable limit orders on the DEX, but you will also earn extra fees on every trade thanks to the innovative approach to providing liquidity.
Kromatika Finance Dapp also benefits from an advanced MetaSwap Aggregator. This platform aggregates the liquidity from many DEXs and compares swap data across Uniswap, 0xProject, and 1inch. This allows users to get better trades than they would get on a single DEX by optimizing token pricing, swap fees, and slippage.
KROM tokens have more utilities planned including an option for gasless swaps, staking, and many more. Such utilities will be developed and added in the near future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Kromatika trading right now?
Current price: £0.0027347234340879300000, with a price movement of 0.37% over the last 24 hours.
Is KROM attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Alleged SEC Securities,Governance peers.
How liquid is the Kromatika market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about KROM?
With 98992267.42614825 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Kromatika compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of £0.19600941875746950000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Kromatika being traded today?
It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Kromatika's long-term viability.
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