Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Information $KROAK is a meme coin that was deployed on KRC-20 and was 100% fair launched. KROAK aims to build a strong community of meme-coin enthusiasts who are interested in changing the negative sentiments growing in the crypto space. KROAK works to use its meme-ability to uplift community members and promote morally sound crypto practices. KROAKS narrative begins like this… After KROAKing all his coins on frog-memes, KROAK has come back to avenge his gains and become a rich frog by building the strongest community in all of crypto. Official Website: https://www.kroakonkaspa.com/ Buy KROAK Now!

Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 319.34K $ 319.34K $ 319.34K Total Supply: $ 690.00M $ 690.00M $ 690.00M Circulating Supply: $ 690.00M $ 690.00M $ 690.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 319.34K $ 319.34K $ 319.34K All-Time High: $ 0.00371105 $ 0.00371105 $ 0.00371105 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00046281 $ 0.00046281 $ 0.00046281 Learn more about Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) price

Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KROAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KROAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KROAK's tokenomics, explore KROAK token's live price!

KROAK Price Prediction Want to know where KROAK might be heading? Our KROAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KROAK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!