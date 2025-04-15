$KROAK is a meme coin that was deployed on KRC-20 and was 100% fair launched. KROAK aims to build a strong community of meme-coin enthusiasts who are interested in changing the negative sentiments growing in the crypto space. KROAK works to use its meme-ability to uplift community members and promote morally sound crypto practices. KROAKS narrative begins like this… After KROAKing all his coins on frog-memes, KROAK has come back to avenge his gains and become a rich frog by building the strongest community in all of crypto.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.