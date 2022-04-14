Kris (KRIS) Tokenomics
Kris (KRIS) Information
Kris is a community-driven meme coin on the Cronos blockchain focused on decentralized growth and grassroots engagement. The project avoids paid promotions, influencer-driven marketing, and centralized control. Instead, it emphasizes organic expansion through community-led initiatives and utility-based rewards.
Key Features:
Social Engagement Quests: Users earn $Kris by completing social tasks on platforms such as X, YouTube, and Reddit.
Free Development Tools: Offers no-cost access to tools like NFT generators, buy/sell bots, and Discord launch bots for new projects.
Accelerator Program: Supports emerging meme and NFT projects with essential decentralized applications.
Holder Utilities: Provides access to tools like sniping bots, market analytics, copy trading, and token scanning tools for holders.
ERC404 Implementation: Utilizes ERC404s to enhance liquidity and gated utility access.
Kris operates without venture capital involvement and prioritizes community participation over centralized ownership.
Kris (KRIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kris (KRIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kris (KRIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kris (KRIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KRIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KRIS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KRIS's tokenomics, explore KRIS token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.