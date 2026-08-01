KRAQ xStock Price Today

The live KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) price today is $ 9.98, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KRAQX to USD conversion rate is $ 9.98 per KRAQX.

KRAQ xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 649,649, with a circulating supply of 65.10K KRAQX. During the last 24 hours, KRAQX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.74, while the all-time low was $ 9.78.

In short-term performance, KRAQX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 405.57.

KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 649.65K$ 649.65K $ 649.65K Volume (24H) $ 405.57$ 405.57 $ 405.57 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 74.60M$ 74.60M $ 74.60M Circulation Supply 65.10K 65.10K 65.10K Total Supply 5,061,699.0 5,061,699.0 5,061,699.0

The current Market Cap of KRAQ xStock is $ 649.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 405.57. The circulating supply of KRAQX is 65.10K, with a total supply of 5061699.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.60M.