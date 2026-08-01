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The live KRAQ xStock price today is 9.98 USD.KRAQX market cap is 649,649 USD. Track real-time KRAQX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live KRAQ xStock price today is 9.98 USD.KRAQX market cap is 649,649 USD. Track real-time KRAQX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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KRAQX Price Info

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KRAQ xStock Logo

KRAQ xStock Price (KRAQX)

Unlisted

1 KRAQX to USD Live Price:

$9.98
$9.98$9.98
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:20:38 (UTC+8)

KRAQ xStock Price Today

The live KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) price today is $ 9.98, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KRAQX to USD conversion rate is $ 9.98 per KRAQX.

KRAQ xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 649,649, with a circulating supply of 65.10K KRAQX. During the last 24 hours, KRAQX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.74, while the all-time low was $ 9.78.

In short-term performance, KRAQX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 405.57.

KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) Market Information

$ 649.65K
$ 649.65K$ 649.65K

$ 405.57
$ 405.57$ 405.57

$ 74.60M
$ 74.60M$ 74.60M

65.10K
65.10K 65.10K

5,061,699.0
5,061,699.0 5,061,699.0

The current Market Cap of KRAQ xStock is $ 649.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 405.57. The circulating supply of KRAQX is 65.10K, with a total supply of 5061699.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.60M.

KRAQ xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 10.74
$ 10.74$ 10.74

$ 9.78
$ 9.78$ 9.78

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of KRAQ xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KRAQ xStock to USD was $ -0.4992644700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KRAQ xStock to USD was $ +0.0595865880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KRAQ xStock to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.4992644700-5.00%
60 Days$ +0.0595865880+0.60%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for KRAQ xStock

KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KRAQX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KRAQ xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price KRAQ xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KRAQX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking KRAQ xStock Price Prediction.

What is KRAQ xStock (KRAQX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 120+ US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About KRAQ xStock

What is the live price of KRAQ xStock?

The current valuation sits at £7.3551712827900000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect KRAQX?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is KRAQ xStock's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £478785.53794521450000, KRAQ xStock stands at rank #3026, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

KRAQX recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is KRAQX today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0E-15 and £0E-15, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence KRAQ xStock?

Factors include circulating supply (65098.96561338844 tokens), adoption trends within Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KRAQ xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:20:38 (UTC+8)

KRAQ xStock (KRAQX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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