KPOP (KPOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KPOP (KPOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KPOP (KPOP) Information Celebrating the culture of KPOP on Solana, KPOP is a token that represents the advancement and globalization of KPOP throughout the world. The community is built upon a mutual appreciation of the music, dancing, and the proliferation of KPOP media in addition to meme markets on Solana. This token is not endorsed by any KPOP companies or groups, it is a Solana token made by KPOP fans for KPOP fans. Official Website: https://kpop.quest Buy KPOP Now!

KPOP (KPOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KPOP (KPOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 46.17K $ 46.17K $ 46.17K Total Supply: $ 823.51M $ 823.51M $ 823.51M Circulating Supply: $ 823.51M $ 823.51M $ 823.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.17K $ 46.17K $ 46.17K All-Time High: $ 0.00331472 $ 0.00331472 $ 0.00331472 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about KPOP (KPOP) price

KPOP (KPOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KPOP (KPOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KPOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KPOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KPOP's tokenomics, explore KPOP token's live price!

KPOP Price Prediction Want to know where KPOP might be heading? Our KPOP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KPOP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!