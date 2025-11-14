Koyo (KOY) Tokenomics
Koyo Token is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on the Ethereum blockchain. The project's goal is to provide a platform where users can access various financial services, including lending, borrowing, and staking, in a secure and decentralized manner.
The Koyo Token is the native cryptocurrency of the platform, and it serves as a means of payment for accessing the different financial services on the platform. The token is ERC-20 compliant, meaning that it can be stored in any ERC-20 compatible wallet and traded on any ERC-20 compatible exchange.
One of the unique features of Koyo Token is its decentralized governance model. The project is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that is composed of Koyo Token holders. The DAO allows token holders to participate in the decision-making process of the project, such as voting on proposals for platform upgrades, changes to the tokenomics, and more.
The Koyo Token platform also provides users with the opportunity to earn rewards through staking. Staking involves holding a certain amount of Koyo Tokens in a wallet for a specified period, in exchange for earning rewards in the form of more Koyo Tokens.
Overall, Koyo Token aims to provide a secure and transparent financial ecosystem that empowers users to take control of their finances and participate in the governance of the platform.
Koyo (KOY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Koyo (KOY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KOY Price Prediction
Want to know where KOY might be heading? Our KOY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
