KOTAI Price Today

The live KOTAI (KTI) price today is $ 0, with a 3,13% change over the past 24 hours. The current KTI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KTI.

KOTAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16 935 396, with a circulating supply of 425,33B KTI. During the last 24 hours, KTI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KTI moved -2,13% in the last hour and -9,48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KOTAI (KTI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16,94M$ 16,94M $ 16,94M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19,91M$ 19,91M $ 19,91M Circulation Supply 425,33B 425,33B 425,33B Total Supply 500 000 000 000,0 500 000 000 000,0 500 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of KOTAI is $ 16,94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KTI is 425,33B, with a total supply of 500000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19,91M.