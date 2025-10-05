What is Koro Go (KORO)

KORO Go Yakusugi Sou is a key foundation female in the modern Shiba Inu lineage. As the mother of Aka Go Yakusugi Sou and mate of Ishi Go Yakusugi Sou, her bloodline helped define the breed’s ideal traits—strong structure, red coat, and balanced temperament. Her influence is documented in trusted pedigrees, including ShibaPedigree.com, where she is listed as a core ancestor. Through her descendants, KORO is remembered as the matriarch—a true Eve of the Shibas KORO Go Yakusugi Sou is a key foundation female in the modern Shiba Inu lineage. As the mother of Aka Go Yakusugi Sou and mate of Ishi Go Yakusugi Sou, her bloodline helped define the breed’s ideal traits—strong structure, red coat, and balanced temperament. Her influence is documented in trusted pedigrees, including ShibaPedigree.com, where she is listed as a core ancestor. Through her descendants, KORO is remembered as the matriarch—a true Eve of the Shibas

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Koro Go (KORO) Resource Official Website

Koro Go Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Koro Go (KORO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Koro Go (KORO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Koro Go.

Check the Koro Go price prediction now!

KORO to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Koro Go (KORO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Koro Go (KORO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KORO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Koro Go (KORO) How much is Koro Go (KORO) worth today? The live KORO price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KORO to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of KORO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Koro Go? The market cap for KORO is $ 38.09K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KORO? The circulating supply of KORO is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KORO? KORO achieved an ATH price of 0.00323435 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KORO? KORO saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of KORO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KORO is -- USD . Will KORO go higher this year? KORO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KORO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Koro Go (KORO) Important Industry Updates