Kona is a leading DeFi project on Abstract, focused on bringing trading, lending, and yield primitives to the consumer chain.

The Kona app is powered by the KONA token, which has a variety of use cases on the platform. First, KONA can be staked to earn stablecoin yield from fees generated on the Kona app. Second, KONA can be locked in a vote escrow-style system to direct the distribution of Kona Points to liquidity providers on the Kona app. Finally, KONA is partially burned from fees generated on the Kona app.

Kona is built by the KittyPunch team, who has created the leading DeFi infrastructure on the Flow blockchain.