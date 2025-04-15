KOMPETE Price (KOMPETE)
The live price of KOMPETE (KOMPETE) today is 0.00436397 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.95M USD. KOMPETE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KOMPETE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KOMPETE price change within the day is -0.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 676.14M USD
During today, the price change of KOMPETE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KOMPETE to USD was $ -0.0007062299.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KOMPETE to USD was $ -0.0020090286.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KOMPETE to USD was $ -0.008325830039767806.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007062299
|-16.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020090286
|-46.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008325830039767806
|-65.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of KOMPETE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-0.81%
+3.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KOMPETE is the ultimate online gaming metaverse platform, featuring popular games such as Battle Royale, Kart Race, Social Deduction, Basketball, and more coming soon! Powered by the KOMPETE Token, our ecosystem is revolutionizing the Play-to-Earn model, offering unmatched freedom and value for players. For the first time ever, players can own their items onchain, trade freely, and earn in a seamless experience. Our mission is simple: to bridge the gap between crypto and gaming by onboarding the mass market. KOMPETE is currently in early access, which means you're early!
