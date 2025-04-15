Komodo Price (KMD)
The live price of Komodo (KMD) today is 0.121131 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.03M USD. KMD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Komodo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Komodo price change within the day is +0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 140.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KMD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KMD price information.
During today, the price change of Komodo to USD was $ +0.0006423.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Komodo to USD was $ -0.0356129137.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Komodo to USD was $ -0.0494355476.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Komodo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0006423
|+0.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0356129137
|-29.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0494355476
|-40.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Komodo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+0.53%
+0.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Komodo is an end-to-end blockchain infrastructure solutions provider. Consistently recognized as one of the world’s most innovative blockchain projects, Komodo is developing technologies at the cutting-edge of the blockchain industry. In reality, most blockchain platforms today are but a single blockchain that offers support for smart contracts and decentralized applications. This model forces all projects to share the same infrastructure, leading to congestion, increased transactions fees, and stifled growth. Whereas other blockchain platforms employ a single, shared-blockchain model, Komodo’s federated multi-chain architecture provides each and every external project with independent infrastructure and a dedicated blockchain. This multi-chain design is what makes Komodo unique among blockchain platforms. Each project is given the opportunity to create their own blockchain ecosystem via Komodo’s infinitely scalable infrastructure. Komodo’s tech enables seamless cross-chain interoperability among all federated blockchains. Every blockchain built with Komodo is also connected to 95% of chains outside the federation via atomic swap technology. Future plans are in place for blockchain bridging support, which will create cross-chain fungibility throughout the entire blockchains industry. Moreover, with Komodo’s architecture, multiple blockchains can sync up and function as a single chain. If one chain is not meeting performance needs, additional chains can be added to form a blockchain cluster. A blockchain cluster boosts performance linearly without inflating coin supply or devaluing the currency. The Komodo ecosystem is not only scalable and interoperable, it’s also secured with the power of the Bitcoin network. This is accomplished with a series of cross-chain notarizations that store a blockhash onto the Bitcoin ledger every ten minutes, providing protection from 51% attacks. Join Komodo as we continue to accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KMD to VND
₫3,105.919971
|1 KMD to AUD
A$0.19138698
|1 KMD to GBP
￡0.09084825
|1 KMD to EUR
€0.10659528
|1 KMD to USD
$0.121131
|1 KMD to MYR
RM0.53418771
|1 KMD to TRY
₺4.60782324
|1 KMD to JPY
¥17.33869134
|1 KMD to RUB
₽9.96423606
|1 KMD to INR
₹10.41968862
|1 KMD to IDR
Rp2,018.84919246
|1 KMD to KRW
₩172.06052895
|1 KMD to PHP
₱6.90810093
|1 KMD to EGP
￡E.6.17646969
|1 KMD to BRL
R$0.70861635
|1 KMD to CAD
C$0.16716078
|1 KMD to BDT
৳14.71620519
|1 KMD to NGN
₦194.43100203
|1 KMD to UAH
₴5.00028768
|1 KMD to VES
Bs8.600301
|1 KMD to PKR
Rs33.9772455
|1 KMD to KZT
₸62.72889966
|1 KMD to THB
฿4.0700016
|1 KMD to TWD
NT$3.91979916
|1 KMD to AED
د.إ0.44455077
|1 KMD to CHF
Fr0.09811611
|1 KMD to HKD
HK$0.93876525
|1 KMD to MAD
.د.م1.12167306
|1 KMD to MXN
$2.4347331