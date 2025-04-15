Komet Price (KOMET)
The live price of Komet (KOMET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.33K USD. KOMET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Komet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Komet price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 28.70B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KOMET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KOMET price information.
During today, the price change of Komet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Komet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Komet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Komet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-95.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-68.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Komet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Komet is a meme token built on KRC20. Komet was created to assist in bringing retail investors into the KRC20 ecosystem in a fun way through memes. Komet is also focused on bringing more attention to the native token Kaspa. Whether through fun memes, informational post, or through the future NFT collection. Komet wants the public to know what Kaspa is and what more is in stored for the new ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KOMET to VND
₫--
|1 KOMET to AUD
A$--
|1 KOMET to GBP
￡--
|1 KOMET to EUR
€--
|1 KOMET to USD
$--
|1 KOMET to MYR
RM--
|1 KOMET to TRY
₺--
|1 KOMET to JPY
¥--
|1 KOMET to RUB
₽--
|1 KOMET to INR
₹--
|1 KOMET to IDR
Rp--
|1 KOMET to KRW
₩--
|1 KOMET to PHP
₱--
|1 KOMET to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KOMET to BRL
R$--
|1 KOMET to CAD
C$--
|1 KOMET to BDT
৳--
|1 KOMET to NGN
₦--
|1 KOMET to UAH
₴--
|1 KOMET to VES
Bs--
|1 KOMET to PKR
Rs--
|1 KOMET to KZT
₸--
|1 KOMET to THB
฿--
|1 KOMET to TWD
NT$--
|1 KOMET to AED
د.إ--
|1 KOMET to CHF
Fr--
|1 KOMET to HKD
HK$--
|1 KOMET to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KOMET to MXN
$--