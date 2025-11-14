Kome Chan (KOME) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Kome Chan (KOME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 02:35:39 (UTC+8)
Kome Chan (KOME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kome Chan (KOME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.96K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.96K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01605948
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000672
Current Price:
$ 0
Kome Chan (KOME) Information

🌸 Introducing $KOME (Kome Chan) - The Heart of Japanese Social Culture! 🌸

Say hello to Kome Chan, the adorable and beloved Japanese social dog who’s capturing hearts worldwide! 🐶 $KOME is more than just a memecoin; it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and community, inspired by the charming life of Kome Chan, a true icon of joy and companionship.

🐾 Who is Kome Chan? Kome Chan is a lovable Japanese dog with a vibrant social presence, bringing smiles to everyone who crosses paths with this furry friend. Known for a playful spirit and heartwarming antics, Kome Chan represents the essence of loyalty and happiness—values we aim to embody in the $KOME community.

🎶 A Musical Journey with Kome Chan What makes Kome Chan even more special is the story behind the pup! Kome Chan’s owner, a talented female musician, has poured her love for her furry companion into beautiful music. With numerous songs inspired by Kome Chan’s adventures and charm, this creative bond adds a unique layer to the $KOME project, blending art and cryptocurrency in a way that resonates with fans of music and memes alike.

Official Website:
https://www.komechanshiba.xyz

Kome Chan (KOME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kome Chan (KOME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KOME tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KOME tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KOME's tokenomics, explore KOME token's live price!

KOME Price Prediction

Want to know where KOME might be heading? Our KOME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

