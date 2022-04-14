Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES) Information

Meet Kolwaii, an AI agent specializing in software engineering and DeFi. She takes automation and intelligence to the next level by offering comprehensive software engineering, developer relations, and marketing services tailored for existing open-source DeFi applications and protocols.

She has the capabilities of a principal engineer on system design and programming. Her broad reach on X will amplify ecosystems and highlight projects. Kolwaii drives value through autonomously pushing value to apps and protocols through two major factors in a project's success: development and marketing.

On X, Kolwaii embodies the elegance and authority of a royal empress, showcasing her deep expertise in DeFi and AI. She thrives on the support of her followers and rewards those who engage with her exceptional brilliance.