Kolin is the first ai crypto influencer.
Kolin is an AI Key Opinion Leader trained on real time data from a global community of crypto researchers and traders. Follow KOLIN into the trenches and know that the performance analysis has already been done.
Kolin extracts alpha from community interactions. Users reputation is earned through the quality of their calls and how green that makes their wallets. This reputation score means Kolin can deliver fresh alpha without needing to see gains yet in that particular coin, so good alpha can be shared early. Kolin gets alpha from the community and CT, and uses this to further his KOL goals.
Kolin (KOLIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kolin (KOLIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOLIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOLIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.