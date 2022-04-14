KOK (KOK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KOK (KOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KOK (KOK) Information KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of our AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures creator’s freedom to create(Enabler). Official Website: https://kok-chain.io/ Buy KOK Now!

KOK (KOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KOK (KOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.66K $ 19.66K $ 19.66K Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 107.33M $ 107.33M $ 107.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 916.02K $ 916.02K $ 916.02K All-Time High: $ 6.83 $ 6.83 $ 6.83 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001832 $ 0.0001832 $ 0.0001832 Learn more about KOK (KOK) price

KOK (KOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KOK (KOK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOK's tokenomics, explore KOK token's live price!

KOK Price Prediction Want to know where KOK might be heading? Our KOK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KOK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!