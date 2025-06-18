What is KOI (KOAI)

KOI ($KOAI) is a Consumer-AI Network designed to connect over 3 billion global extension users on X, making AI easily accessible for retail users. The platform integrates AI-powered tools into everyday online activities through browser extensions, enabling users to benefit from enhanced browsing, data analysis, and decision-making tools without needing technical expertise. KOI’s focus is on a seamless user experience, offering a straightforward entry into the world of AI. Its design ensures that retail users can easily adopt and interact with AI-driven features, making it attractive to both casual and more advanced users. The network also incorporates competitive elements, offering rewards and incentives to boost engagement. The platform aims to continuously update its capabilities, making it a flexible and accessible AI solution. KOI's vision is to become a leading player in the consumer AI space by delivering practical, user-friendly tools that integrate seamlessly into daily life.

