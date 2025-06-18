KOI Price (KOAI)
The live price of KOI (KOAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.88K USD. KOAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KOI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KOI price change within the day is +6.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 79.93M USD
During today, the price change of KOI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KOI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KOI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KOI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KOI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.26%
+6.75%
-5.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KOI ($KOAI) is a Consumer-AI Network designed to connect over 3 billion global extension users on X, making AI easily accessible for retail users. The platform integrates AI-powered tools into everyday online activities through browser extensions, enabling users to benefit from enhanced browsing, data analysis, and decision-making tools without needing technical expertise. KOI’s focus is on a seamless user experience, offering a straightforward entry into the world of AI. Its design ensures that retail users can easily adopt and interact with AI-driven features, making it attractive to both casual and more advanced users. The network also incorporates competitive elements, offering rewards and incentives to boost engagement. The platform aims to continuously update its capabilities, making it a flexible and accessible AI solution. KOI's vision is to become a leading player in the consumer AI space by delivering practical, user-friendly tools that integrate seamlessly into daily life.
Understanding the tokenomics of KOI (KOAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KOAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
