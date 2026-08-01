Kodiak Finance Price Today

The live Kodiak Finance (KDK) price today is $ 0.110317, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current KDK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.110317 per KDK.

Kodiak Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,627,234, with a circulating supply of 14.75M KDK. During the last 24 hours, KDK traded between $ 0.109757 (low) and $ 0.111994 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.45994, while the all-time low was $ 0.107932.

In short-term performance, KDK moved +0.12% in the last hour and +0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 39.91K.

Kodiak Finance (KDK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Volume (24H) $ 39.91K$ 39.91K $ 39.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.03M$ 11.03M $ 11.03M Circulation Supply 14.75M 14.75M 14.75M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kodiak Finance is $ 1.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 39.91K. The circulating supply of KDK is 14.75M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.03M.