Kobecoin Price Today

The live Kobecoin (KOBX) price today is $ 0, with a 5.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOBX.

Kobecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 380,176, with a circulating supply of 990.26M KOBX. During the last 24 hours, KOBX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOBX moved +0.38% in the last hour and +8.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.00K.

Kobecoin (KOBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 380.18K$ 380.18K $ 380.18K Volume (24H) $ 1.00K$ 1.00K $ 1.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 380.18K$ 380.18K $ 380.18K Circulation Supply 990.26M 990.26M 990.26M Total Supply 990,257,242.694391 990,257,242.694391 990,257,242.694391

The current Market Cap of Kobecoin is $ 380.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.00K. The circulating supply of KOBX is 990.26M, with a total supply of 990257242.694391. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 380.18K.