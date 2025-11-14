Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Tokenomics
Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Information
The Kobe Inu ($KOBE) project is a heartfelt, community-driven meme token inspired by the resilient spirit of two Shiba Inu dogs named Kobe, both rescued and championed by DC Shiba Inu Rescue (DC SIR). Drawing from their real-life stories of abandonment, fear, and triumphant adaptation, $KOBE embodies themes of second chances, loyalty, and the unbreakable bond between humans and pups. As an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token, it blends viral meme culture with genuine philanthropy—think Dogecoin's fun vibes meets a purpose-driven narrative. The project aims to build a global pack of holders who rally around animal welfare, particularly for senior Shiba Inus, while fostering a playful ecosystem where memes, art, and stories celebrate canine resilience. At its core, $KOBE isn't just a token; it's a digital tail-wag for overlooked underdogs, turning heartbreak into hope one transaction at a time. (248 characters)
Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOBE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
