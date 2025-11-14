Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 02:35:30 (UTC+8)
Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.64K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0.206835
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Information

The Kobe Inu ($KOBE) project is a heartfelt, community-driven meme token inspired by the resilient spirit of two Shiba Inu dogs named Kobe, both rescued and championed by DC Shiba Inu Rescue (DC SIR). Drawing from their real-life stories of abandonment, fear, and triumphant adaptation, $KOBE embodies themes of second chances, loyalty, and the unbreakable bond between humans and pups. As an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token, it blends viral meme culture with genuine philanthropy—think Dogecoin's fun vibes meets a purpose-driven narrative. The project aims to build a global pack of holders who rally around animal welfare, particularly for senior Shiba Inus, while fostering a playful ecosystem where memes, art, and stories celebrate canine resilience. At its core, $KOBE isn't just a token; it's a digital tail-wag for overlooked underdogs, turning heartbreak into hope one transaction at a time. (248 characters)

Official Website:
https://kobeshiba.xyz/

Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KOBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KOBE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

